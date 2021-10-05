MP' Rewa Engineering Govt College Now at Par With IITs, Gets NBA Recognition

The Government Engineering College, Rewa has now been recognised by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) thus putting it at par with prestigious national-level institutes like the IITs and NITs. The government college will also start a postgraduate degree course and research programme due to the accreditation.

Due to the lack of infrastructure facilities in the college, the college was not getting recognised by the NBA till now. The matter was impending for the past three years. The principal in charge of the college, Dr Sandeep Pandey said that the engineering college management had applied for NBA grading three years ago. After that, the college was closed due to COVID-19, hence the work could not proceed. As soon as the college has reopened, the college administration invited the NBA team for its recognition. Rewa Engineering College was established 57 years ago.

The NBA grading system too will be introduced in the college. For the expansion of the college, it will get a grant from the centre. The NBA team had visited the Rewa Engineering College back in August to check its infrastructure facilities, the number of staff and students, facilities available in classrooms, hostel, library, sports, and other arrangements.

The NBA team had also asked the students what facilities and arrangements they would like in their college and if the arrangement are there to check if the arrangements made by the college were on a temporary basis. After visiting and interacting with the students, when the team was completely satisfied, it recommended the accreditation of Rewa Engineering College.

NBA is an autonomous accrediting body in India, that recognises engineering, technology, management, pharmacy, and architecture institutions that are already by the AICTE based on the quality of education being offered and cross-checks several parameters to certify the institutions. Other government institutes such as Manipur Institute of Technology, and Bundelkhand Institute of Technology Jhansi too offer NBA accredited courses.

