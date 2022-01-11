Government Institute of Medical Sciences Likely to Begin 1st Session for BSc Nursing This Month

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) is all set to begin its first session of BSc Nursing this month. The Greater Noida-based college has started the counselling process for the two courses with an intake of 60 seats in total. The counselling process is likely to end by this week, soon after which the admissions will begin.

The director of GIMS, Brigadier Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta said that the counselling process for all the seats is being conducted at the government level as per the government norms. For this, the seat will be given after the selection of the students. If the COVID situation remains intact by the end of January, the session will begin in the nursing college soon after the final step.

Gupta revealed that permission for starting the nursing college has been granted by the government. The counselling was earlier scheduled to be held on December 29, 2021, but due to the rising COVID alert, it is now scheduled to take place in January 2022.

The entrance examination for admission in BSc Nursing was held last month after which the counselling process began. Amid rising COVID cases, the administration is suspicious of beginning the session on time.

As per reports, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) was granted permission to start the first government nursing college in Gautam Budh Nagar by Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council in December 2021. The nursing college which would be affiliated with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow has been named College of Nursing, GIMS.

Apart from the nursing college, the Government has also given a green signal for the third session of MBBS in the Government Institute of Medical Sciences. The session will have 100 seats this time. In the third phase, about 50 seats are reserved for the EWS students, for which GIMS authorities have written a letter to the government.

