Government Launches Online Competition for Aspiring Writers

An online competition for aspiring and budding writers as part of the PM’s Mentorship Scheme for Young Writers has been launched on June 4. Applicants can submit their entries by July 31. A total of 75 authors will be selected through the contest, the winners of which will be announced on August 15.

The contestants will be asked to submit a manuscript of 5,000 words to judge its suitability to develop as a proper book under the mentorship scheme. The competition has been launched “to empower young minds & create a learning ecosystem in India that can nurture young learners for future leadership roles," said the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The online competition is being hosted by MyGov in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics and IT and the National Book Trust (NBT).

The contest is open to citizens of India who are below the age of 30 years as of June 1, 2021. Indian nationals residing outside India who hold a PIO card (Person of Indian Origin) or NRIs (Non-resident Indian) holding Indian passports are also allowed to participate in the contest.

A consolidated scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months per author will be paid under the scheme.

Based on mentorship, the selected authors will prepare manuscripts for final selection under the guidance of the nominated mentors. This scheme will help to develop a stream of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, culture, and knowledge system.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education had launched the PM’s Mentorship Scheme May 29 with an objective to train young and budding authors to promote reading, writing, and book culture in the country, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

The NBT will ensure phase-wise execution of the scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship, it said. The books prepared under this scheme will be published by NBT and will also be translated into other Indian languages. Selected young authors will get the opportunity to interact with some of the best and renowned authors, participate in literary festivals, etc.

