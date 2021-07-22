Govt Approves Setting up Central University in Ladakh at Cost of Rs 750 Crore

The Central government has given its nod to establish a central university in Ladakh. This university will be set up at a cost of Rs 750 crore. This was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year during his Independence day address and now the same has got a nod from the Cabinet.

Welcoming the decision, the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “This will remove regional imbalances in higher education in line with the NEP and open new opportunities for the youth."

He added, “The central university in Ladakh will help ignite the intellectual prowess of the local youth, facilitate creation of a knowledge-based society and promote overall growth and development of Ladakh, Leh & Kargil regions."

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also approved an integrated multi-purpose corporation in Ladakh. The corporation will help in infrastructure cooperation and will act as the main construction agency in the Union Territory, informed Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

