Govt Considering to Set-up Veda Education Board, Sanskrit, Math Experts to be Involved

The Ministry of Education is considering to set-up a Vedic education board which will work on the lines of other educational boards like CBSE, CISCE and state boards, however, its focus will be on the Vedas including its moral education and vedic maths etc.

The Veda-based education board will be standardized after taking inputs from experts of Sanskrit language and mathematics. The aim of the board will be to provide education linking Indian culture and its past glories with the modern day educational learning goals.

News agency IANS claims that the process of establishing a dedicated education board has already started. In order to make the Vedas a subject of public practice with scholarship, the government has decided to establish five Veda Vidyapeeths led by Maharishi Sandipani Pratishthan at the ‘Char Dhams’ and Kamakhya Devi’s place, it claims.

This is as per the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which asks educational institutes to hit a sweet spot between culture and modernism. It also asks educationalists to give due importance to Indian knowledge system. After the NEP, many schools and colleges have started to adopt scriptures related to Hinduism including Geeta, Upnishads etc as part of curriculum. Many have also changed history books to highlight glories of India’s past.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his weekly radio programme, ‘Mann ki Baat’ said, “For the people of India, who made the world aware of the most important laws of mathematics, mathematics should not be a problem but an easy subject. If we teach Vedic maths to our children, then their fear about maths will also end."

He also added, “With Vedic Maths, you can even solve big scientific problems. I would like all parents to teach Vedic Maths to their children."

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching a book on ‘Indian Knowledge System’ today.

