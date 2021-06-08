JEE Mains, NEET, CUCET 2021: Final Decision on Entrance Exams in Two Weeks

The examination dates of JEE Main April and May sessions, NEET 2021 postponement or lack of it, and CUCET 2021 are likely to be announced in the next two weeks. This is expected as the Ministry of Education on Monday held a meeting with Vice Chancellors of various universities. The meeting was held days after the Central government cancelled the CBSE class 12 board examination 2021.

The Education Ministry will now review the COVID-19 situation across the country and then it will take the final decision on various examinations after considering the COVID-19 situation.

JEE Main April and May sessions: From this academic session, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted four times— February, March, April, and May. The first session was conducted from February 23-26 and the second session was held from March 15 to 18. The JEE Main April and May sessions were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central government is expected to soon announce its decision on conducting the two remaining editions of engineering entrance exams.

NEET 2021: As per the earlier schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on August 1. The registration for the same has not yet been started. Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) in response to an RTI query said that NEET UG 2021 examination stands to be conducted on August 1. NEET exam pattern is also expected to change. The govt had earlier said that it will add more questions in the exam to offer choices to students.

CUCET 2021: No decision has been taken by the Central government on Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021, the test for admission to various Central universities. The Education Ministry is likely to announce its decision on CUCET 2021 after the CBSE announces its alternative assessment criteria for class 12 boards. CUCET is a common entrance exam for admission to several colleges.

The students who were studying in class 12 in the academic year 2020-21 and planning to appear for all these three tests are waiting for the final decision and examination dates. The government is likely to announce its decision within 7-15 days after the meeting. Students can also check the details regarding all entrance exams including CLAT, CAT etc here.

