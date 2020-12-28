Govt Mulls Common Aptitude Test for DU, BHU, JNU & Other Central Universities from 2021

The Central Government is mulling over a common entrance test for the Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and other Central universities from 2021-22 academic sessions. The common entrance tests will be conducted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The entrance test is expected to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be mandatory for all the undergraduate aspirants. The entrance exam will be held in online mode which will test students on the basis of language, logical reasoning, and quantitative aptitude. Different entrance exams are expected to be conducted along with subject-specific assessments. There are plans to conduct the combined entrance twice a year. A seven-member committee has been created to formulate guidelines for the new common admission test. The University is expected to give details about the pan-universities Common Admission Test on its official website du.ac.in. The Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said, “You will see some of the major changes in 2021 itself. If I could list out, for example, the common admission test for entrance to all central universities that is coming in 2021, the Academic Bank of Credit through which one can transfer credits from one university to another, that is also 2021”. Furthermore, he informed that UGC, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will be merged. “And in the next academic session, we will be having one single Higher Education Commission of India,” he added. This new entrance examination is expected to reduce dependency on the Class 12 Board examinations. The minimum eligibility is yet to be decided though as per the government, it would try to include as many students as possible. The entrance examination would also aim to remove the differences between several state boards, CBSE boards examination and ICSE board examinations in terms of the examination pattern and marking scheme and streamlining the process of setting the eligibility standard to get admission into the universities.