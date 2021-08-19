Govt Plans to Bring Out Next Olympians from Schools, Here's How

Sports will soon be part of the curriculum of Indian schools. Not only will there be hiring for sports teachers with good remunerations, but also the students will be trained by professional athletes. Based on their merit, the government plans to pick kids out of school and help them train for internal athletics events such as the Olympics while still continuing the traditional education.

These are among suggestions for the integration of sports with academics. his was first suggested by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and lately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the same during his Independence day speech while congratulating the winners of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Ministry of Education is working on modalities on how to integrate the two sides of education and detailed guidelines on this can be expected in three months. This would not only change how sports are taught in schools but a number of vacancies for sports trainers will be soon open up.

The aim of the policy is not only to “gauge the interest of the students in sports" but also to “select future athletes for proper training at external locations."

As per the new policy, a certain number of hours will be dedicated to sports every week. Students will have the choice to learn any sport or build stamina and wellbeing. What a student would gain from the sports period will be decided on a case to case basis.

To ensure all schools have equipment and infrastructure to support students, the government will allow crowdfunding by schools.

A network of trained and medal-winning athletes would also be made available and these professionals could give training to school students, depending on their time.

“There will be a dual role of the school and their sports teachers. One will be to gauge the interest of the students in sports and hone their talent. The other will be to help select future athletes for proper training at external locations," a government official told moneycontrol.com.

Recently, two-time Olympian medallist and India’s star shuttler, PV Sindhu discussed her plans to open a sports academy and school in Visakhapatnam with PM Narendra Modi. She expressed her desire to open up a sports academy and sports school in Vizag.

