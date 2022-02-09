Govt Pre University College for Girls: The College in Udupi Where the Karnataka Hijab Row Began

Govt Pre University College for Girls, the sole girls-only college in Udupi, is where the Karnataka hijab row began. For local residents of Udupi, it is an institute where students from the poor and lower middle class families get access to good quality education.

The college building hosts classes from 8 to 12 (Classes 11 and 12 class are considered 1st and 2nd year of Pre University). The PU section is divided into arts, science and commerce, with a total of around 1,000 students. Of these, 95 are Muslims. A majority of students come from nearby villages, roughly within 5-10 km radius.

“Udupi has several esteemed private colleges. Even then, a government women’s college with this kind of strength shows the quality of education here,” says a resident of Udupi, requesting anonymity. “My daughter studied in this college. She is now doing her masters in Mangalore University. The pre-university college has state-of-the-art facilities. Most children coming to this college are from lower middle class or poor families. They would have gone to private college otherwise. But they compete on a par with private college teams in all co-curricular competitions,” said the man, who works as a driver with a private firm.

The row began as protests by six students who were asked to remove their hijabs before attending classes spread to other institutions once their photos went viral. Several Hindu students then turned up wearing shawls. Karnataka’s education minister Nagesh BC has backed the college authorities saying both saffron scarves and hijab should be banned on campus. Two petitions have been filed in the Karnataka high court on behalf of Muslim protesters. While the hearing will continue on Wednesday, chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Tuesday ordered shutting of all schools and colleges in the state for three days.

According to the authorities, the pass percentage at the institute, which was established in 1985, has never been lower than 95%. There is no shortage of faculty and staff.

Several NGOs and organizations have often extended a helping hand to the students of this institution, be it with equipment for the science lab, laptops, cell phones to attend online classes during pandemic, books or many a times even uniforms and bags to the students.

Other than the protesting students, other Muslim girls are attending the ongoing exams in the same college building. The faculty has been locking the gates as soon as the students enter the classes to prevent the media and agitators.

