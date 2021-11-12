Govt School Bridge Collapses in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour, 5 Students Injured

Five students studying in a government school of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmour district have been injured after a bridge slab of their school caved in. Of the total injured, two students are in critically condition.

The incident took place at Bharog Baneri Senior Secondary School. According to a state disaster management official, the students fell from the second floor, after a small bridge connecting the school building to the ground caved in due to overweight.

All the injured students -Rahul, Saurabh, Nidhi, Prachi and Siddharth — have been admitted to Nahan Medical College in Sirmaur district, informed the official. Meanwhile, the two students Prachi and Siddharth — are reported to be critical, informed Sirmour District Emergency Operation Centre.

