CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#Jahangirpuri
Home » News » education-career » Govt School in Jammu Found Shut During Working Hours, Teachers Suspended
1-MIN READ

Govt School in Jammu Found Shut During Working Hours, Teachers Suspended

Teachers of a government middle school were placed under suspension after the institution was found shut during working hour. (Photo: AFP File)

Teachers of a government middle school were placed under suspension after the institution was found shut during working hour. (Photo: AFP File)

The Chief Education Officer of Jammu ordered the suspension of the staff members a master and four teachers of the Government Middle School Pounthal in Gandhi Nagar Zone after it was found closed during working hours on Saturday.

Teachers of a government middle school here were placed under suspension after the institution was found shut during working hours, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The Chief Education Officer of Jammu ordered the suspension of the staff members — a master and four teachers — of the Government Middle School Pounthal in Gandhi Nagar Zone after it was found closed during working hours on Saturday.

“As soon as it was reported that the school was locked during office hours, a team…was asked to visit the school and enquire into the matter, the spokesman said. On the basis of the report submitted by the visiting team, all the five teachers have been suspended till further orders, the spokesman said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:April 18, 2022, 13:44 IST