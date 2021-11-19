Govt School in Karnataka Village Installs 'Water Bell' to Remind Students to Drink Water

A government school in a remote village of Alankaru, Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has set an example for the rest of the world through a simple tweak in the students’ routine. The school has introduced a new system called ‘Water Bell’ that is said to help the kids’ health.

Once every two hours a bell rings at the Government Primary School in Alankaru. This bell is a reminder for the kids that it’s time to drink water. Even if it is a sip, they have to drink out of their bottles.

The students here have also been instructed to get steel water bottles instead of plastic. “We all know how hazardous plastic is. So we told the kids to get their own steel water bottles filled with warm water. We have a drinking water facility at school. But given the covid scenario, we thought it better that kids bring drinking water from home and don’t share with anyone. Water is said to be the true elixir of life. Hence we decided to incorporate this habit in young kids” said Lingaraju, Head Master of Alankaru Government Primary School.

Paediatricians have applauded this initiative from the school. “Children need at least 1 to 1.5 litres of water per day. Otherwise, they may suffer from constipation, tiredness or dehydration. It is a very good step by this school. Especially since they live in the coastal regions, adequate water intake is very important. Parents complain about kids not drinking enough water. If schools come up with such steps, kids health is sorted” said Dr Raghunath C N, Senior Pediatrician.

“Earlier, we used to bring water bottles from home but never emptied them. We would carry the water home without even touching it. We would forget about drinking water in between classes and games. Now after every short bell, all of us drink water. My mother is happy that I take back the empty bottle” said Kalpita, a student of the school.

