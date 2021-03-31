Govt School Teacher in Madhya Pradesh Runs Mobile School on Scooter

The coronavirus pandemic has not only affected the business and job market, but has also had a lasting impact on the education sector. Schools and colleges across India have been shit since mid-March and classes have been shifted online. However, there is a section of students who cannot afford amenities like a smartphone or a laptop to access online classes.

It is in times of absolute disdain that the most humane side of mankind comes out. Proving this theory right is a government school teacher who has set up a small school and a library on his two-wheeler. Chandra Shrivastavatakes around his scooty to villages of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. He told news agency ANI that the schools in the area have been shut for a really long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most people in these areas are from humble backgrounds and do not have smartphones.

Chandra usually holds his classes under a tree using a small microphone. The agency in its report has also said that he provides some books free of cost to children, while some he gives on a condition of return within a stipulated period of time.

Madhya Pradesh: A govt school teacher has set up a mini-library on his scooter & teaches students in different villages of Sagar.“Most of students here belong to poor families & don’t have access to online education as they can’t afford smartphones," CH Shrivastava said y’day. pic.twitter.com/TyP8ThlAS0 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

The report adds that parents of the children who are benefiting because of Chandra’s efforts are thankful to him. He told the agency that there is a big network problem in some villages in the area. Thus he has purchased phones to show the students the downloaded videos.

“Unavailability of mobile network is also a major problem in many areas. Keeping this in mind, I bought 5 smartphones that I give to students of my class. Students can keep the books of the library for 2-3 days," Govt school teacher Chandra Has Shrivastava in Sagar told ANI.