News18» News»education-career»Govt School Teacher in Madhya Pradesh Runs Mobile School on Scooter
1-MIN READ

Govt School Teacher in Madhya Pradesh Runs Mobile School on Scooter

Mobile library set-up by govt school teacher (Image Source: Twitter/ANI)

The government school teacher bought five phones to download educational videos and show them to kids from humble backgrounds and help them continue studies.

The coronavirus pandemic has not only affected the business and job market, but has also had a lasting impact on the education sector. Schools and colleges across India have been shit since mid-March and classes have been shifted online. However, there is a section of students who cannot afford amenities like a smartphone or a laptop to access online classes.

It is in times of absolute disdain that the most humane side of mankind comes out. Proving this theory right is a government school teacher who has set up a small school and a library on his two-wheeler. Chandra Shrivastavatakes around his scooty to villages of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. He told news agency ANI that the schools in the area have been shut for a really long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most people in these areas are from humble backgrounds and do not have smartphones.

Chandra usually holds his classes under a tree using a small microphone. The agency in its report has also said that he provides some books free of cost to children, while some he gives on a condition of return within a stipulated period of time.

The report adds that parents of the children who are benefiting because of Chandra’s efforts are thankful to him. He told the agency that there is a big network problem in some villages in the area. Thus he has purchased phones to show the students the downloaded videos.

“Unavailability of mobile network is also a major problem in many areas. Keeping this in mind, I bought 5 smartphones that I give to students of my class. Students can keep the books of the library for 2-3 days," Govt school teacher Chandra Has Shrivastava in Sagar told ANI.

first published:March 31, 2021, 10:00 IST