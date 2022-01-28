Govt School Teacher Murdered in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 35-year-old government school teacher was allegedly chocked to death in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday, police said. The teacher, identified as Metun village-resident Mukesh Meena was, was posted at Gandhamer. He was found lying dead on the roadside on Friday morning, Eklera Station House Officer (SHO) Brijendra Singh said.

The body bore marks around his neck indicating that he had been choked to death, the SHO said. Meena’s car, in which he had left home in the early hours of Friday, was also found parked near the body.

Read|For Kids’ Sake, End COVID Fixation, Start Undoing the Harm Done to Them

Passersby had spotted the body and informed the police around 8 am. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. Based on a complaint by the family members, the police lodged a case of murder against unidentified accused. The body was handed over to the family members of Meena after post-mortem, SHO Singh said.

The motive behind the murder is not yet clear as the family members did not suspect personal rivalry to be the reason behind the killing, according to the police official.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.