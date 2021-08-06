CHANGE LANGUAGE
Govt Schools in Jammu Kashmir to be Renamed After Martyrs

Schools in Jammu Kashmir to be renamed after martyrs (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational)

The administration had asked local authorities to form a committee at the district level to prepare such details after due verification.

Government-run schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be renamed after troopers and officers of the Indian Army, police, and CRPF who have died while serving the nation. In an official notice, deputy commissioner, Jammu asked local authorities to “identify government schools in villages, municipal wards of the district that can be named after our martyrs."

The administration had asked local authorities to form a committee at the district level to prepare such details after due verification. SSP, ADC, DPO or AC Panchayat and representatives from Army can be included in the committee to finalise the list at the district level, according to the official notice.

first published:August 06, 2021, 15:12 IST