Govt School's Unique Policy of Offering Tablet in Exchange for Plastic Waste, Saves Environment, Increases Enrolment

Along with her school bag, Sabita Boro studying in class 8 at the Phaguba Rabha Government High School, Guwahati, also carries empty plastic water bottles, littered chips packets, polythene bags to the school every day. She gathers these from her home and neighbourhood in Jatiya, near the state secretariat and deposits them at the school. In exchange for this plastic waste, the school provides her with a tablet to attend her maths and Assamese classes digitally or more popular as “tablet class”.

“We do our maths and Assamese classes on our tablet that our teacher provides us every day. I love doing my classes on the tablet and more so the maths class. Earlier I had problems understanding the questions, but now on the tablet attending the digital class has become easy and fun. Not only maths my Assamese too has improved. I bring waste plastic bottles, and bags from my home and neighbourhood to the school to get my tablet and do my digital classes” says Sabita Boro.

It is for the first time in Assam and probably in the entire northeast that tablets are been provided to individual students for their digital classes. Tablet classes, however, here come with a twist. If the students fail to bring waste plastic then they are allowed half-day of “tablet class”.

“We ask the students to bring plastic every day and in lieu of that, we let them use tablets to study one subject every day. We started this initiative as we wanted the student to study one aspect related to the environment regularly. We also found that plastic was a hazard and every student’s family burnt plastic every day. To motivate the students to bring plastic that they accumulate at their home and submit to the school, we started this initiative of bringing plastic to school and get tablets for education on digital platform. Students also learn about recycling and older students built eco-brick and after school hours they make small construction with eco-brick like benches” says Parmita Sarma, founder member of Akshar Foundation, the NGO which has signed an MOU with the government to implement this Plastic to Tablet model in the government school.

There are a total of 198 students form classes 1 to 8 under the Akshar Government School Reform Programme in Phaguna Rabha Government High School. Besides the “tablet classes” the student are also imparted training in vocational courses such as tailoring, electrician, landscaping, carpentry and office work/computer.

Class 7 students of the school can make corner tables, stands for flower pots and benches like professionals.

“Here in this school because of the remedial education system, vocational education, child-centric educational policies and many other aspects, parents now feel confident that if their child comes to this school they will definitely learn something. I think that this is the beginning of a new trend and should be adopted by all other schools in Assam. Most importantly Assam CM’s concern can be addressed by this model” opined Alala Desai Sharma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function while distributing appointment letters to 88 TET qualified teachers on regular and contractual basis in various categories under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, said that if the present rate of drop in enrolment in government schools continue there will be hardly any student in government run schools in next 10 years and teachers will have to take voluntary retirement.

The Chief Minister added “In 2012-13 Assam government has appointed 53,000 teachers. In 2012 government schools accounted for 82 to 84 per cent of the students of the state which plummeted to 68 per cent now.”

“Yearly Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) spends Rs 2000 Crore. State government spends six per cent of GDP which roughly accounts to Rs 30,000 Crore annually. Teachers are demanding enhanced dearness allowance (DA), travelling Allowance (TA), besides increase in salary. However, who is responsible or accountable for the plummeting number of students in government schools” questioned the Chief Minister.

He added, “There is a tendency to demand everything from the government without responsibility to society. If this rate continues there will hardly be any students in government run schools in next 10 years and teachers will have to opt for VRS. We have done amalgamation of schools however despite that number of students have not increased.”

Interestingly the enrolment in this government high school has remarkably increased. According to the school authorities, there have been 45 more enrolments in class 6 in the first three months of the implementation of the Akshar Government School Reform Programme.

“Result is clear, enrolment has increased, society participation have increased, this means that future of the government schools of Assam is not bleak as people think. Vocational education, people participation, these aspects helped a lot” highlighted Prasanna Bora, Inspector of School Kamrup Metro.

Akshar, tucked away in the pristine woods of Pamohi, Assam, was the initial initiative of the young couple Parmita Sarma and Mazin, where students bring polythene bags full of plastic waste as the only form of fee that the school accepts.

When Parmita and Mazin began Akshar, the aim was to create a curriculum that would fit the students’ aspirations, enabling them and their families to build a better tomorrow. So, unlike traditional schools, Akshar does not have age-specific standards or grades; instead, it’s based entirely on the knowledge level of students. The levels are decided based on the knowledge of the students, tested at the time of admission. The student will then have to perform well to climb up the levels. This is to ensure that the quality of education is continually improving.

In Faguna Rabha High School the Reform Programme was started on December 14t 2021 with seven teachers from the foundation and the school teachers.

“Kids are enjoying it very much. They have exercises on their tablets and they appear for their exams. If they score above 95 per cent in their exams then only they are promoted to the next chapter or else we don’t. We are keen on the fact that the student learns the whole syllabus and not just 30 or 40 per cent of it. We shall be implementing the same model in five more government schools in Kamrup Metro this year and in three years’ time in 100 more government schools in Assam. We have initiated what the National Education Policy envisages from 2018 itself and have achieved good results” says Parmita Sarma.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.