Govt to Introduce National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Bill Today

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will introduce The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha on Thursday, December 2. The bill aims to give the status of ‘institutes of national importance to more pharmaceutical institutes.

The centre had in March proposed to confer the tag on six institutes including the Pharmaceutical institute in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raebareli. The central govt had also proposed to establish a Council for these institutes and rationalise their Board of Governors for better administration. These institutes have played a role in research against the covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister will chair also chair a meeting today with states on airport screening and surveillance with Airport Public Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs), official sources informed news agency ANI. New safety measures could be put in place as a new variant of the Covid-19 virus, Omicron has been found across the world.

While there is a scare in India too, however, no cases of new variants have been found yet. The government is also expected to hold a discussion on its action plan on the current coronavirus situation as well in the Parliament.

