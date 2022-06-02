Govt to Set-up 'PM Shri Schools' to Prepare Students for Future: Education Minister

The union government is working on a plan to set-up PM Shri Schools which will be aimed at preparing students for future, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing a conference on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Gujarat.

“School education is the foundation on which India will become a knowledge-based economy,” said Pradham adding that “We are in the process of establishing PM Shri schools which will be fully equipped to prepare students for the future. These state-of-the-art schools will be the laboratory of NEP 2020”.

He also asked for suggestions and feedback from all states/UTs and the entire education ecosystem for creating a futuristic benchmark model in the form of PM Shri schools.

“We cannot deprive our new generation from 21st century knowledge and skills,” said the minister.

The next 25 years are crucial to establish India as a knowledge economy that is committed to global welfare, said the minister.

He sought active participation from all stakeholders for developing our National Curriculum Framework as well as developing quality e-content for expanding the reach of digital education and for universalising education.

