Govt Warns Indian Youth of Fake Foreign Job Scams, Issues 3-Point Check List to Detect Fake Offers

After multiple instances of Indians being duped on the pretext of foreign jobs, the Ministry of Home Affairs has put out an advisory, warning people about job fraud.

The ministry in a video message, on Twitter, said, that miscreants have now come up with innovative ways to trick people into job fraud. The Twitter post states, “Are you seeking a job? BEWARE! Miscreants look for opportunities to trick people into #JobFrauds. Whether it is a fake website, fictitious offer letter, or fraud e-mail, here is how you can save yourself from such job frauds.”

“Scammers send fake SMS offering part-time jobs from reputed companies,” the agency warned.

The advisory has also provided three safety tips to the people. In the first, PIB urged readers not to click on unconfirmed links, despite how alluring they might seem.

Second, the organisation advised, “be cautious before completing any financial transactions with an unfamiliar person.”

PIB asked users to report and block such phony numbers as a final, but an important, recommendation.

If any Indian citizen has been a victim of cybercrime can register a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.

Ministry of External Affairs recently informed that it has so far rescued 45 Indians from Myanmar who were trapped in fake job rackets.

Giving more information, the official said, “Some more Indian citizens have been rescued from their fake employers and are in the custody of Myanmar authorities for illegal entry into that country. Legal formalities have been initiated to get them repatriated at the earliest.” Instances of similar job rackets have also come to light from Laos and Cambodia.

