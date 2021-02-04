GPAT 2021: Application Correction Window Opened, Check How to Make Changes Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on its official website www.gpat.nta.nic.in just days after the date for registration of application process which expired on January 30. Candidates who want to make changes on their application form can visit the official website and open the NTA GPAT 2021 correction window link placed prominently on the home page. Applicants will be allowed to rectify changes in their name, parent’s names, address details, inaccuracies in educational qualifications and even the photographs that were uploaded during the registration phase.

As per the NTA GPAT exam dates, GPAT 2021 will be conducted on February 22 and 27 in the computer mode. The GPAT exam is held annually to screen candidates for admission into Masters of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes.

Here’s how to correct your GPAT application form:Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.inStep 2: Click on the link for ‘Application Correction GPAT 2021’ on the homepage.Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given fields.Step 5: Once you have clicked on ‘Submit’, a new page will appear on the screen with your application form.Step 6: Carry out the changes, taking extra care and going through the entire thing once again.Step 7: Ensure the changes that were made, save the changes and logout of the website.

Additionally, the NTA has also provided GPAT aspirants with an option to access the forgotten GPAT application 2021 number. Candidates appearing for the GPAT 2021, who want to retrieve their application number, they have to visit the ‘Forgot Application No’ window and enter their names, father’s name, mother’s name and dates of birth in the given fields.

NTA will release the admit card in the first week of February. However, there will be no change in the exam pattern and they will be conducted in two shifts on both dates. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of GPAT.