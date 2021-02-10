GPAT 2021 Exam Admit Card to be Released Soon at gpat.nta.nic; Details Here

Admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2021 (GPAT 2021) is expected to be released soon. Candidates who have filled the examination form can download the admit cards from the official website www.gpat.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) which is the GPAT 2021 administering body will publish the GPAT 2021 admit cards on the website. According to the schedule, the exams will be held on February 22 and February 27 for the admission to postgraduate pharmacy courses (MPharma) in participating colleges.

Admit cards for the GPAT 2021 will include details like the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, exam duration and mode of exam, exam centre details, reporting time, and the instructions for the students on the day of the exams.

Students appearing for the exam need to carry the admit card to the centre as it is a mandatory document. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admit card after it is released.

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on the link- gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: You then need to login by providing your credentials including GPAT application numbers and passwords

Step 3: You can now download the admit card for future reference by clicking on the designated link

Talking about the GPAT 2021 exam pattern, it will be conducted in the computer-based mode with the time duration of three hours. The questions asked in the exam will be from various topics including Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology. Also, the entrance examination will start from 9 AM and conclude by 12 noon. Students appearing for the exams are advised to reach the examination centre beforehand to complete the necessary process required.

Candidates can also appear for the free GPAT mock test before their entrance exams. NTA has provided this option to accustom the GPAT aspirants for the online mode of exam.

All the AICTE approved institutions, universities, colleges will be accepting the GPAT 2021 score for the admission process. However, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired GPAT 2021 participating college.

The results for the GPAT 2021 exam will be declared on March 31, 2021.