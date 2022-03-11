GPAT 2022 to be Held on April 9, Applications Open at gpat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application forms for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 for admissions into postgraduate pharmacy programmes across Colleges. The pharmacy entrance exam - GPAT 2022 - will be held in a single shift exam from 9 AM to noon on April 9.

The registration process for GPAT 2022 which began on February 16 is still underway. Candidates can apply for the entrance test till March 17 and pay the application fee latest by March 18.

GPAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: To be eligible for GPAT 2022, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from a recognized university. B.Tech (Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology)/ equivalent candidates are not eligible for the application. There is no bar on the age for GPAT 2022.

Age: There is no age restriction.

GPAT 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Log on to GPAT website- gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘Registration for GPAT 2022’ link available on the screen.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. Here click on ‘New Registration’ and create a login by using your mobile number and email-ID.

Step 5. Login to your account and c fill up the application form, attach soft copies of documents.

Step 6. Pay the application fee using the available options and submit your form.

Step 7. Take a printout or save a copy of the acknowledgment for future reference.

GPAT 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for GPAT 2022 is Rs 2000, however, female candidates have been given a 50 per cent concession in it. The fee for GPAT 2022 can be paid latest by 11:50 PM on March 18.

The GPAT entrance exam was earlier conducted by the All-India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) but from 2019, NTA took charge of this responsibility. GPAT is a three-hour Computer Based Online Test. GPAT scores are also considered as the base for a few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of pharmacy.

