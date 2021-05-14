GPSC Deputy Section Officer Results 2021 Declared; Check Details Here

Soon after releasing the Combined Competitive Examination (Main) for the posts of Deputy Section Officer (State Secretariat)/ Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-III, the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the guidelines to claim for the mark-sheet and re-checking. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the notification containing the rules for claiming mark sheet and re-checking by visiting the official website of GPSC. The commission has said that the candidates can check their result and there is no waiting list for the post.

The GPSC main written exams for 154 posts was held on January 24 and January 31. On Thursday, May 13, GPSC Chairman, Dinesh Dasa took to Twitter and announced the declaration of the result.

Results: The commission has declared result of Deputy Section Officer (State Secretariat), Class-III. The main written exams for 154 posts was held on 24 & 31 January-2021. https://t.co/mpdi8439bN — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) May 13, 2021

The candidates who wish to get their marks rechecked have been requested by the commission to send their application along with requisite information and fees for rechecking within 30 days from the date of declaration of this result.

The candidates who wish to get the mark sheet of the main exam have been requested by the commission to send their application along with requisite information and fees. These candidates need to send the application form within 15 days from the date of declaration of this result.

The applications received beyond the time limit “shall be not considered,” the commission has said.

Candidates can read the detailed guidelines issued by the commission and can apply for rechecking of marks and getting mark sheet. The guideline document issued by the commission also have forms for the same purpose.

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Results 2021: How to download the form for rechecking and for getting mark sheet

Step 1: Open a browser and visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View Attachment’ mentioned with ‘Guidelines20/2019-20 Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3

Step 3: A new page will open up. Scroll down to Guidelines section and click on ‘Guidelines - 20/2019-20 Detailed Instructions regarding 1. Mark-Sheet and 2. Re-Checking of marks in Answer-Book and 3. To receive a copy of Answer-Book - FAGI-20-201920.pdf’

Step 4: The guideline document containing forms for rechecking and mark sheet will open up. Download and take a print out of the document

Step 5: Follow the methods as advised in the guidelines to apply for rechecking and for getting mark sheet

