GPSC Gujarat Engineering Service Interview Result, Marks Released at Gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Gujarat Engineering Services interview result and marks. The result is available on the official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The GPSC conducted the interview for the Gujarat Engineering Services (Civil), Class‐ I and II from January 4 to January 8.

“The result of the Combined Competitive Examination of Gujarat Engineering Service (Civil), Class-I and Class-II for the recruitment to the posts of Executive Engineer (Civil), Class-I and Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil), Class-II under the department Roads and Buildings; Preliminary exam held on August 4, 2019; Main(Written) Exam held on January 25, February 1 and 2, 2020 and personal interview test held during January 4 to 8, 2021 is hereby declared,” read the official notification.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC): How To Download Interview Result

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link on the homepage that reads “Gujarat Engineering Service, Class-1 and Class-2 final stage”

Step 3. A new window will open.

Step 4. A PDF file will open. Candidates can check the GPSC cut-off marks and qualifying candidates name and roll number.

Step 5. Download the GPSC Gujarat Engineering Service cut-off marks and take its print out.

Rechecking And Requesting Marksheet

All those candidates who have appeared in the main written examination and wishes for rechecking of marks can send their application along with requisite information and fees for rechecking of marks within 30 days from the date of declaration of interview result.

Candidates who have appeared in the main written examination and wish to receive mark-sheet of the main exam can send their application along with requisite information and fees within 15 days from the date of declaration of interview result of Gujarat Engineering Services (Civil), (Class-I and II).

Gujarat Public Service Commission: Cut- off marks

• General (Male): 402.75 Marks (Up to birthdate August 8, 1993)

• General (Female): 363.75 Marks

• EWS (Common): 396.25 Marks (Up to birthdate December 22, 1996)

• S&EBC (Male): 364.75 Marks

• S&EBC (Female): 331.25 Marks

• S.C. (Common): 334.75 Marks 7

• S.T. (Male): 286.25 Marks

• S.T. (Female): 249.75 Marks