Grand Prix Badminton League is Offering Internships in Athlete Management, Sports and Social Media Marketing

The Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) organisers have collaborated with Zuno by Monster, a platform for internships and jobs to offer internship opportunities to youth aged between 17 and 25 years. GBPL is offering learning experience to interns in athlete management, sports marketing, social media marketing, event and crowd management. The internship is scheduled to begin from August 3 this year.

“The four week internship will offers selected candidates the opportunity to interact with the biggest players and top stars in Indian Badminton such as PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Jwala Gutta, and Ashwini Ponappa, HS Pranoy, and Sai Praneeth. Moreover, the interns will get to be a part of the on-ground stadium war room and receive all-access passes for the event as Karnataka’s top eight teams fight to win the GPBL title,” claimed the press release issued by the platform.

The internship that spans for roles across players management, event management, content marketing, digital marketing, and more, to be held at Bangalore. GPBL is on the hunt for 20 enthusiastic candidates who can assist the team players, lend a hand in event promotions and marketing, and ensure smooth operations through the month.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com said, “We are delighted to collaborate with the Grand Prix Badminton League and facilitate this internship gig to students and freshers in India. As a sports enthusiast myself, I believe this is a novel opportunity to gain on-ground experience at the matches which I am certain many are excited for.”

Prashant Reddy, League Commissioner, GPBL said, “The response we have received has been incredible and we look forward to on-boarding a team of enthusiastic interns very soon.” As per the platform, till now, Zuno by Monster has received more than 500 applications for the open internship roles scheduled to begin on August 3, 2022. Interested students can apply for free, through the official website.

