GRE, Cellular Networking Top In-Demand Skills in July 2021: Survey

Graduate Record Examinations or GRE is the most in-demand skill in India with a rise of 795 per cent of companies moving towards the skill. It is followed by Cellular Networking, and Google Cloud Pro Architect (264 per cent), according to the Udemy Business platform report.

The Udemy Business platform has released the 2021 July Workplace Learning Skills Index, which is based on data from the learning behaviour of thousands of companies across the globe that use the platform. The data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy Business collection from June 2021 to July 2021.

The top 10 skills in India for the month of July 2021 were as follows:

1 GRE - 795%

2 Cellular Networking - 265%

3 Google Cloud Pro Architect - 264%

4 CCNP Enterprise - 248%

5 Oracle Developer - 212%

6 WebdriverIO - 197%

7 Helm - 184%

8 RHCSA - 184%

9 Microsoft Exchange Server - 181%

10 TensorFlow - 159%

However, the skill requirement is different for other countries so much so that that the top three skills in India are not even in the list of countries like US, UK or Canada. In the US, the top three skills include System Design Interview (2004 per cent), Databricks (381 per cent), Java Collections Framework (284 per cent).

In the UK, it is Next.js (44 per cent), Apache Airflow (36 per cent), Unreal Engine (35 per cent). For Japan, it is English Conversation (788 per cent), Eclipse IDE (750 per cent) and Business Analytics (406 per cent).

Google Cloud Associate Engineer (198 per cent) is the most in-demand skill in Canada followed by Penetration Testing (153 per cent) and Google Cloud Pro Architect (140 per cent). In Germany, Mockito (147 per cent) has secured first place followed by Engish Language (144 per cent) and CCNA 200:301 (139 per cent).

Scrum (235 per cent) is the popular choice among Australians followed by Agile (148 per cent) and AWS Certified Developer Associate (133 per cent). In Japan, it is Apache Kafka (45 per cent), Vuex (39 per cent), and Game Development Fundamentals (29 per cent).

Meanwhile, in terms of industry, entertainment and media has seen an increase in manager training skills by 127 per cent, AutoCAD in government sectors by 206 per cent and Databricks in professional services at 359 per cent.

The 2021 July Workplace Learning Skills Index is based on data from the learning behaviour of thousands of companies across the globe using the Udemy Business platform. Skills data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy Business collection from June 2021 to July 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here