Great Becomes Gr8, U Instead of You, Kids Use Internet Language to Write Copies, Teachers Concerned

The language of WhatsApp and social media has affected the children’s verbal and written communication. While sending messages, people often use abbreviations such as U instead of You, Thnx instead of Thanks, PLZ instead of Please, and BCZ instead of Because. However, it is not just restricted to social media platforms. These words are also being used by children in their answer sheets.

School students in Uttar Pradesh have used these languages in their examination answers. They have become accustomed to writing such words and as a result, words like GR8 (GREAT) have started appearing in children’s copies. Mrignayani Arya, an English teacher at Maharshi Patanjali Vidya Mandir, told Live Hindustan that such words are often used in children’s copies.

Father Thomas Kumar, Principal of St Joseph’s College, said that this trend is more common among the youth. While he doesn’t consider it wrong as it is a medium of exchange of ideas, but stated that the children should not forget the correct language. Writing words in short form can be convenient, but it shouldn’t be used on a copy.

There are two forms of language -one is a common colloquial language and the other is a literary language. Colloquial language keeps changing or developing as per the convenience as it is only used for day-to-day life, whereas the use of literary language is vast and wide. Literary language is taught to children in school. However, as a result of mixing both forms of language in the present social system, children have started writing WhatsApp language in copies as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here