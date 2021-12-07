Great Lakes Launches PG in Software Development & Engineering With Placement Assistance

Edtech company Great Learning launched a postgraduate programme in software development and engineering. This six-month programme is available for graduates, and young professionals to obtain in-demand software development skills. Besides, dedicated placement assistance will be provided to help them get placed in top IT companies, claims the edtech organisation.

The curriculum includes an introduction to programming, object-oriented programming, Core JAVA, data structures and algorithms, databases, web development frameworks, and capstone projects providing a deep dive into the domain.

The programme will provide career support in the form of mock interviews with industry experts, resume guidance. As part of the placement assistance cell, candidates will be placed in Capgemini, Dell, Amazon, Flipkart, Nvidia, HCL, Uber, Intel, KPMG, Cognizant, Deloitte, and more.

“According to a recent NASSCOM report, 3,40,000 is the present demand-supply gap for tech talent in India. This programme aims to bridge the gap and enable freshers and early career professionals with knowledge and skills to become ready for roles like JavaScript Developer, Back-end Developer, Full Stack Engineer, Python Developer and Front-end Engineer, which are amongst the top 15 emerging jobs in India based on a recent study by LinkedIn," says the company.

The programme includes 150+ hours of live teaching sessions delivered by industry experts and mentors. It also includes more than 300 hours of coding with personalised mentorship.

Sharing his thoughts about the programme, Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning says software development is one the most lucrative career options with a salary as high as 15 lakh per annum. “Companies today are investing heavily to create products and services that provide value in the digital economy. The demand for qualified professionals with expertise in Software Development and Engineering to create innovative solutions is on the surge. With entry-level packages as high as 15 LPA, it is one of the most lucrative career options for fresh engineering graduates and early professionals. Through this programme, we aim to equip our learners with these cutting-edge skills to kick-start their careers with top IT companies,” he says.

