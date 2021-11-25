Great Learning Launches 15-week Certificate Programme in Sales for Freshers, Early-stage Professionals

Edtech company Great Learning has launched an advanced certificate programme in sales. The 15-week online programme is targeted towards freshers, junior sales personnel, and other early-stage working professionals in the field of sales. The programme aims to deliver a good understanding of B2C sales to the learners, customer relationship, pricing, sales strategies, negotiation, analytics, and key techniques to make a successful sale.

It will also cover aspects of managing a sales team effectively while addressing key aspects such as monitoring, motivating, and managing a team of salespeople. The curriculum includes practical assignments, industry expert sessions, case studies, and real-time interview simulations.

Also read| Worried About Working From Office? 5 Online Courses to Help You Master Teamwork Skills

“Designed by seasoned industry experts and Great Learning mentors, the programme provides freshers, junior sales personnel, and other early-stage working professionals an opportunity to fast track their career in sales. The program will also provide learners with dedicated career assistance in terms of interview and resume preparation, career guidance, job opportunities, and interview guarantee," the edtech organisation said.

The programme will also provide domain-specific training through 80+ learning hours including 35+ hours of live learning. The objective of this programme is to help young professionals pick up critical skills required in sales, so that they are able to differentiate themselves and become eligible for higher-paying and better quality sales roles, add the company.

It aims to prepare learners for the highly sought-after roles in sales such as business development manager, management trainee, inside sales specialist, sales consultant, etc. Upon successful completion of the program, learners will receive a certificate from Great Learning.

Read| From Resume Writing to Communication: TCS Offers Online Courses for College Students, Freshers

Speaking about the program, Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning says there is an “increasing shortage of well-trained sales professionals who are able to navigate the new digital landscape successfully. Professionals with the required skills are able to command a premium in the job market. The average starting salary for freshers from Great Learning is Rs 5-7 lacs for various entry-level roles.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.