Diwali, India’s biggest and most popular festival, is just around the corner. It is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil. It’s time to go shopping, decorate your home, and prepare for the year’s biggest celebration. Unfortunately, the beautiful festival is also marked by alarming levels of pollution caused by the injudicious bursting of harmful firecrackers. The use of firecrackers not only pollutes the environment but is also harmful to people’s health. While it can be challenging to persuade children to stop burning crackers on Diwali, as responsible parents you can encourage them to celebrate Green Diwali.

Green Diwali is a way of celebrating the festival of lights while minimising environmental damage, particularly from firecrackers. The following are some ways to commemorate Green Diwali.

1. Decorate homes with earthen lamps

Instead of plastic diyas, LED lights, or fancy candles, celebrate eco-friendly Diwali with clay diyas or earthen lamps, which use oil to produce light and are widely available in the market.

2. Purchase green crackers

To keep the fun of bursting firecrackers alive and to help those who rely on the cracker industry maintain their livelihoods, various certified brands have introduced Green crackers to the market.

Green firecrackers were designed to have lesser impact on environment, reduce health risks and threats to humans. Unlike traditional firecrackers, the green ones do not use harmful chemicals such as aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate or carbon. The fumes emitted by these firecrackers are less hazardous to one’s health. This is unquestionably the better option.

According to a report, green crackers emit 30% less pollutants than regular ones. The green firecrackers also make less noise, around 110 decibels from the regular 160 decibels, and are available at places, which are registered with the government. They are manufactured by Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Green firecrackers can be identified through distinct green colour logo of CSIR-NEERI and PESO as well as a Quick Response (QR) code. Experts have suggested to buy green crackers from licensed sellers and not from street vendors.

3. Use natural colours for Rangoli

One of the best green Diwali ideas is to use organic/natural colours this year. These colours are extracted simply by using natural ingredients such as flowers, rice powder, cloves/cinnamon, turmeric, and so on. Along with being biodegradable, they pose no health risks.

4. Avoid using plastic gift wrap

Rather than glossy plastic wrappers, exchange happy green Diwali wishes with gifts wrapped in old sarees or fancy fabrics since plastic is a non-biodegradable and environmentally hazardous waste. You can also use painted newspapers to personalise your gifts.

5. This Diwali, consider donating

This is one of the best ways to enjoy Diwali while also bringing smiles to the faces of those in need. Visit an orphanage and distribute sweets and winter clothing to make the festival memorable for the underprivileged.

