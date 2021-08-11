Green Heroes: Government School Student Turns Campus into Garden

The premises of a government school in Koppal district has been turned into a beautiful garden by a teacher and students. Amid the lockdown, the Gangavathi Taluk Lakshmikamp government school teacher and students visited there and watered the plants without fail.

It is now surrounded by a lot of trees and decorative plants. There is about 10 guntas space in the school premises and about 200 plants have been planted, most of which are decorative plants. Varieties such as almonds, Kona Corpus, Langast, Neem, Curry Weed, Hebbevu, etc trees are also planted. The alumni of the school also joined hands with the present students. They also contribute to this cause by donating plants and funding for maintaining the garden.

Lakshmikamp is a small village near Kuntoji in Koppal district. There are about 60 homes here in the village. It’s in the branch of the Tungabhadra River which is the main source of drinking water and agriculture needs for the Koppal district.

The village has a government junior primary school where 23 students are studying. Somu Kudarihala, the teacher of this school, started the initiative way back in 2007. Kudarihala originally hailed from Chanderipur in Haveri district. For about one and a half-decade, he is teaching students in this village.

Kudarihala has introduced farming and planting trees as part of the curriculum and he is bringing environmental awareness among the children. He also grows organic vegetables and distributes them to children for their healthy diet. But since the lockdown, they have stopped growing vegetables but continued to plant trees and water them.

Anil, a former student of this school who is not studying for his first degree, visits with his friends every day post-college time and water the plants without fail. The children are growing up in an environment where they get to know farming and learning the importance of protecting nature, says the villagers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here