Group of 'Students' Broke Into JNU Library, Refusing to Vacate: Administration

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration in an official notice states that the BR Ambedkar library at the campus has been forcefully occupied by a group of students. “A group of students scuffled with the security staff, broke open the side glass door of BR Ambedkar Library, entered the main reading room of the building on June 8, and have occupied the space since then," alleged the administration.

JNU security office has lodged a police complaint. The registration in an official notice has asked these students to “vacate the library immediately". The notice also said that the chief proctor’s office has been tasked with taking necessary disciplinary action against these students.

The police said based on the complaint by the varsity, a case has been registered. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh told news agency PTI, “Based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, Delhi Disaster Management Act and prevention of damage to public property." No arrests have been made in the case so far, police said, adding that a meeting between the students and chief librarian of the varsity was also held in this regard.

A varsity student, requesting anonymity told PTI, “The library has not opened for a long time which has left PhD students frustrated. Students have their submissions due and have not been able to access the library. The students entered the library but there was no violence."

No amount of persuasion by the librarian and the security personnel convinced these students against violating the law and COVID guidelines, said the varsity in an official statement. Students are not wearing masks, claims varsity alleging that this has caused “health risk for library staff and other students residing in hostels" The curfew imposed by the Delhi Government is still in place.

