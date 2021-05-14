GSEB Cancels Gujarat Board Class 10 Exams

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani recently announced that mass promotion has been granted to all the students appearing for class 10 SSC Board Exam 2021 in the state due to the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The CM tweeted on his official Twitter handle, “An important decision was taken today in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state. Considering the current state of transition of corona, the decision to give adequate mass promotion to regular students in Std-10 SSC this year was taken in the core committee meeting held today."

રાજ્યના ધોરણ-10 એસ.એસ.સી.ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓના વિશાળ હિતમાં આજે મહત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય લીધો.કોરોના સંક્રમણની પ્રવર્તમાન સ્થિતિને ધ્યાને લેતાં ધોરણ-10 એસ.એસ.સી.માં નિયમિત (રેગ્યુલર) વિદ્યાર્થીઓને આ વર્ષ પૂરતું માસ પ્રમોશન આપવાનો નિર્ણય આજે મળેલી કોર કમિટીમાં લીધો. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 13, 2021

GSEB had earlier stated that it will announce the revised schedule for Gujarat Board class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 this week. The class 10 and 12 board exams were postponed due to the pandemic.

CM Rupani had earlier declared that up till class nine would be promoted without exams. “In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 & 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25, and mass promotion for students of std 1 to 9 & 11. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15," he had said.

After CBSE canceled their class 10 boards, most boards have followed the patter. However, the CBSE class 12 board exams have been postponed to be held at a later date. A large section of class 12 students took to Twitter to demand cancellation of their board exams. They are demanding that marks should be given to them either on the basis of online exams or internal assessments.

The Odisha government has also suspended class 10 and 12 exams till further notice while the Uttar Pradesh board has postponed the board exams till May 20. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra have also postponed their respective state board exams due to the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

