GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam Revised Dates Expected This Week

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary education board (GSHSEB) is expected to announce the revised schedule for Gujarat Board class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 this week. Earlier, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Gujarat Board had postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams.

While announcing the postponement, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani dated had said, " In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 & 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25, and mass promotion for students of std 1 to 9 & 11. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15."

Several boards including CBSE, CISCE, and state boards have canceled the exams for class 10 and postponed class 12 exams - although no final dates have been announced yet.

Apart from the GSBE board exams, the Odisha government has also suspended class 10 and 12 exams while the Uttar Pradesh board has postponed the board exams till May 20. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra have also postponed their respective state board exams due to the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases.

After CBSE, most boards have canceled their class 10 boards, however, the class 12 board exams have been postponed to be held at a later date. A large section of class 12 students took to Twitter to demand cancellation of their board exams. They are demanding that marks should be given to them either on the basis of online exams or internal assessments. A petition on change.org also demanding the cancelation of board exams has got over 5 lakh signatures.

It stated, “The situation in India is getting worse day by day!! When there were only a few cases in the country they canceled the remaining board exams And now when the cases are at a peak they’re planning to open schools!!"

In Gujarat currently, the state govt has extended the existing corona-curfew in the state from 8 pm to 6 am and other day-time restrictions across 36 cities of the state for one week, up to May 18 in the larger public interest.

