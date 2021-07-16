GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result Date 2021: Know When and Where to Check Score

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat Board is all set to declare the result of HSC or class 12 boards. As per the officials, the result will be declared at gseb.org early in the morning tomorrow. The result links are expected to go live at 8 am on official websites. The state board has already declared results for SSC or class 10 boards.

Like other boards, Gujarat too has not conducted the exams for its board classes. This will be the first time that result will be declared without any exams at all. Over 6.83 lakh students are expected to check their results on July 17 (Saturday) morning. While for SSC the board had decided to give a 100% pass percentage, it is unlikely that all would pass in HSC or 12th boards too.

As per the evaluation criteria, students will get marks based on their final scores in class 10 boards, class 11 exams as well as internals of class 12. Most of the weightage will be given to class 10 or SSC exams held two years ago for these students considering those were the only board exams held centrally. The class 11 final and class 12 internals will collectively get 25 per cent pass percentage each.

