GSEB SSC 10th Result LIVE updates 2021: Gujarat Board has declared class 10 or GSEB SSC results. Students can check their marks from the official website, gseb.org. The state government had earlier decided to pass all the students who had registered to appear for the boards this year. This is the first time that Gujarat Board will have a 100% pass percentage.

Of the 8,57,204 students who had registered to appear for class 10, most of them — 1.85 lakh — got C1 grade. As per rules, those who get E grade appear for compartment exams while those who get F grade repeat a year. This year, students will be given the required marks to be promoted to the next class because of the mass promotion policy.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary education board (GSHSEB) had cancelled both class 10 and 12 exams this year. Over 8.5 lakh students will get their results today. Students can get their marksheets from their respective schools as well. Gujarat Board class 12 results are expected in July.