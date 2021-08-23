GSEB HSC Repeater Exam Result 2021 Declared, Steps to Check

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the class 12 result for commerce and arts streams repeater exams 2021. Both private and regular students who appeared for the exam can view and download their result-cum-provisional mark sheet by visiting the official website of the board at gseb.org.

This year, a total of 1,14,193 students had appeared for the repeater examination. The state board has recorded a pass percentage of 27.83 per cent. Students will require their six-digit seat number to check their results.

GSEB Class 12 result 2021 for repeater exam: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat education board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GSEB class 12 repeater exam result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where students will be required to enter the six-digit roll number and other details

Step 4: Upon submitting the roll number and other details, the GSEB class 12 repeater exam result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the GSEB HSC result 2021 and save a copy of it for further reference

As per the official notification released by the Gujarat board, it has released the HSC repeater exam result for the general stream, 5 vocational streams, and UBU stream. The examinations were conducted at the district headquarters of the state last month in July.

A of total 1,30,388 candidates were registered for this exam, however, only 1,14,193 had appeared in the examination and 31,785 candidates have passed the exam. Students can use the GSEB HSC result as a provisional mark sheet, while the physical copy of the mark sheets can be collected from their respective schools.

The board has already declared the GSEB HSC result 2021 for the science stream on August 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here