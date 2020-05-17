GSEB HSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board Released Class 12 Science Results Today at gseb.org; How to Check

GSEB HSC Science Result 2020 Released | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the GSEB HSC result for class 12 Science students today (May 17). The GSEB HSC result 2020 declared on the official website of Gujarat Board at gseb.org. The Class 12 students of Gujarat Board are advised to keep their admit cards ready as the GSEB HSC result can be checked by filling in their roll numbers and other individual details. Follow live updates for GSEB HSC result 2020 here.

This year, even as most board exams have been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, GSEB conducted all its board exams and GSEB HSC Science results are expected to be released today (May 17th). The GSEB officially conducts the Higher (secondary) School Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams during the month of March.

This year, the Gujarat Class 12 General final board exams were held from March 5 to March 16 and the Gujarat HSC Science exams were conducted by the board from March 5 to March 21.

How to Check GSEB HSC Result 2020

To check the GSEB HSC Result 2020, Gujarat Board 12th students must follow the steps laid down below:

Step 1. Log onto the GSEB official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC result.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.

Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.

Around 6 lakh students sat for the GSEB HSC exam this year, which is higher than last year. In 2019, approximately 4 lakh students had taken the Gujarat Board class 12 examination and the state had recorded a passing percentage of 71% (Science), and 73.27% (Commerce and Arts) with girls outperforming the boys yet again.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365