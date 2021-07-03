GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board 12th Result Likely in July Third Week

GSEB HSC Result 2021: The evaluation process for over 6.83 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is about to conclude and the Gujarat Board is all set to declare the class 12 results. As per sources, the results are expected to be announced by the third week of July. The Supreme Court had earlier asked all the state boards to announce their class 12 results by July 31, while the Gujarat Board is expected to make the declaration sooner than the deadline.

Gujarat Board will declare the results based on class 10, 11 marks, as well as class 12 internals. The class 10 board exams will have 50 per cent weightage while the marks obtained by students in class 11 and internals of class 12 will have 25 per cent weightage, each. The criteria were finalized by a committee of 11 members.

Gujarat has already declared results for SSC students. Now, the HSC results will be announced soon. Once declared, the results will be available at gseb.org.

Last year, of the 3.71 lakh students who had registered, 2.83 lakh had passed the class 12 Gujarat Board exams with a pass percentage of 76.29 per cent in general stream including arts and commerce. This was an increase from 73.27 per cent. In the SSC result, Gujarat had opted for an all pass policy and promoted all students, however, it might not hold true for HSC or class 12 students. Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has clarified that a similar move is not being planned for class 12 students.

To pass the Gujarat Board exams, students need 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as over all.

Now with class 12 exams being cancelled the concerns regarding academic losses and uncertainty around college admissions are growing. Experts believe that there will a rush of students in the self-financed colleges. With the uncertainty caused among students due to the pandemic, it is unlikely that the seats in colleges will be filled completely. Last year too, 55 per cent of seats in engineering had remained vacant while in dental colleges 200 seats were vacant for the last three years.

