GSEB HSC Result 2021: How to Check Gujarat Board 12th Score Online, via SMS

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be announcing the Gujarat HSC Class 12 result 2021 on July 17 at 8 am. The Gujarat 12th Result will be declared for over 6.83 lakh students out of which 1.40 lakh students are of science stream and 5.43 lakh are of general stream which includes arts and commerce.

Once the result is out, students can check it on the official portal gseb.org. The board has already instructed the schools to access the result of the students by using their index number and password. Schools can get the result online by using passwords, however, students need to go to their respective schools or connect with the school to check the result

GSEB HSC Result 2021: How to Check Online

Here are the steps to view Gujarat Board HSC result 2021 online

Step 1: Visit the GSEB official portal i.e, gseb.org and go to the homepage

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for HSC result 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Gujarat board result window.

Step 4: Enter your roll number/registration number, school index number and password in the specified field

Step 5: Submit the details to view and download the GSEB HSC result 2021

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results: How to Check via SMS

Students will also be able to access their GSEB HSC result 2021 via SMS if the official website will become unresponsive. Type GJ12S Seat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

This year, the Gujarat board had cancelled the HSC examination due to COVID-19 and opted for an alternative evaluation scheme. The GSHSEB results have been prepared by giving 50% weightage to Class 10 result and 25% weightage each to class 11 result and class 12 internal unit tests. The students need to obtain at least a Grade ‘D’ in all the subjects to be considered a pass. Last year, 3.71 lakh students had appeared for GSEB class 12 exam out of which 2.83 lakh were declared pass.

