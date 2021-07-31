GSEB HSC Result LIVE updates: Gujarat Board 12th Result at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result LIVE updates: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat Board will release the class 10 or HSC results for over 7 lakh students today. The results for the general stream students will be available at gseb.org at 8 am. The Gujarat Board has already released the results for HSC commerce, science, and SSC results.
This year, the exams were cancelled and students are getting marks based on special criteria. As per the criteria, class 10 marks obtained by students in 2019 will have 50 per cent weightage while class 12 internals and class 11 finals combined have 50 per cent weightage.
Those unhappy with their marks will get a second chance to appear for exams. The special exam dates, however, have not been announced yet. The registrations for the same will begin at gseb.org shortly.
GSEB HSC Result LIVE updates: Students will get grades instead of marks for their class 12 results. To pass the boards, one needs to obtain at least a grade D. Those who get an E or E1 grade will have to appear for an improvement exam. Those who do not get the minimum marks in E2 have to repeat a year.
