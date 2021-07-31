CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#CBSE
Home» News»education-career»GSEB HSC Result LIVE updates: Gujarat Board 12th Result at gseb.org
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

GSEB HSC Result LIVE updates: Gujarat Board 12th Result at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result LIVE updates: Marksheets for the general stream students will be available at gseb.org

News18.com | July 31, 2021, 06:34 IST
gseb, gseb.org, gseb hsc, hsc result, hsc result 2021, gujarat 12th result, gujarat hsc result, gshseb, education news, board exam results

Event Highlights

GSEB HSC Result LIVE updates: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat Board will release the class 10 or HSC results for over 7 lakh students today. The results for the general stream students will be available at gseb.org at 8 am. The Gujarat Board has already released the results for HSC commerce, science, and SSC results.

This year, the exams were cancelled and students are getting marks based on special criteria. As per the criteria, class 10 marks obtained by students in 2019 will have 50 per cent weightage while class 12 internals and class 11 finals combined have 50 per cent weightage.

Those unhappy with their marks will get a second chance to appear for exams. The special exam dates, however, have not been announced yet. The registrations for the same will begin at gseb.org shortly.

Read More
Jul 31, 2021 06:34 (IST)

GSEB HSC Result 2021: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: The result will be available, download

Jul 31, 2021 06:33 (IST)

GSEB 12th Result 2021: Dont have admit card, here's what to do

Students who do not have their admit card ready with them can get the same from their respective schools. This year, the board exams were cancelled and hence the admit cards were not distributed at most schools.

Jul 31, 2021 06:28 (IST)

GSEB HSC Result 2021: Where to check

Students can check their results by using their roll numbers at the official website, result.gseb.org. Students need to have the date of birth and roll number, as mentioned on admit card.

Jul 31, 2021 06:18 (IST)

GSEB HSC Results 2021 Today

Gujarat Board will announce the HSC or class 12 general stream results today. Results for Over 7 lakh students will be declared at 8 am. Those in the humanities and commerce stream have already got their results.

GSEB HSC Result LIVE updates: Gujarat Board 12th Result at gseb.org
GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2021 at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result LIVE updates: Students will get grades instead of marks for their class 12 results. To pass the boards, one needs to obtain at least a grade D. Those who get an E or E1 grade will have to appear for an improvement exam. Those who do not get the minimum marks in E2 have to repeat a year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News