EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Declared Class 12 Science Results Today at gseb.org

News18.com | May 17, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

GSEB HSC Science Result 2020 Live Updates | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the results of GSEB HSC class 12th Science today. The GSEB HSC Science results are available now and the Gujarat Board students can check their GSEB HSC Science results on the official website at gseb.org. To check their results, the Class 12 Science students of Gujarat Board can register with their roll number, full name and other details. The Gujarat Board declared the HSC Science results at 6am today, but will release the pass percentage, topper percentage and toppers' name shortly.

This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams. Around 6 lakh appeared for GSEB HSC class 12 boards. The students can also check their GSEB 12th Science results at indiaresults.com. The Gujarat Board or the GSEB would soon notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the HSC Science students later, it said.
Read More
May 17, 2020 8:54 am (IST)

Gujarat to Mass Promote School Students | Gujarat education department has decided to promote all students of all schools across boards from Class 1 to 8. The order also applies to all government, grant in aid and self-financed schools affiliated to Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) that will promote students of Class 9 and 11
.

May 17, 2020 8:50 am (IST)

Qualifying Marks to Clear HSC Exam | A candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ to be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination can clear the HSC exam after subsequent attempts and qualify.

May 17, 2020 8:10 am (IST)

This year, the Gujarat Class 12 General final board exams were held from March 5 to March 16 and the Gujarat HSC Science exams were conducted by the board from March 5 to March 21. 

May 17, 2020 7:55 am (IST)

GSEB HSC Science Pass Percentage Shortly | The Class 12 Science stream results were released today at 6 am at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board, however, would release the pass percentage, topper percentage and toppers' name at 8 am today. 

May 17, 2020 7:42 am (IST)

To check the GSEB HSC Science Result 2020, Gujarat Board 12th students must follow the steps laid down below:

Step 1. Log onto the GSEB official website at gseb.org.
Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC Science result.
Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.
Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.

May 17, 2020 7:38 am (IST)

This year, even as most board exams have been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, GSEB conducted all its board exams and GSEB HSC Science results have been released today. The GSEB officially conducts the Higher (secondary) School Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams during the month of March.

May 17, 2020 7:34 am (IST)

Earlier, on April 28, the Gujarat Board had released the GSEB HSC Science Stream 2020 Exam Answer Key for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology and for all sets of question papers (sets T, Q, P from 1 to 20).

May 17, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2020 | The Class 12 Science stream results were released today at 6 am at gseb.org. The Board, however, would release the pass percentage, topper percentage and toppers' name at 8 am today. 

May 17, 2020 7:14 am (IST)

The Gujarat Board students can also check their GSEB HSC 12th Science results at indiaresults.com, apart from the official website at gseb.org.

May 17, 2020 7:12 am (IST)

6 Lakh Students Sat for GSEB HSC Exams 2020 | This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams, out of which, around 6 lakh appeared for GSEB HSC class 12 board exams. 

May 17, 2020 7:11 am (IST)

GSEB 12th HSC Science 2020 Results: How to Check Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

May 17, 2020 7:08 am (IST)

GSEB HSC Science Result 2020 Released | The Gujarat Board has declared the GSEB HSC Science result 2020 today. The Gujarat 12th Science Result 2020 released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) online on its official website at gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Declared Class 12 Science Results Today at gseb.org
The GSEB HSC Science result 2020 has been declared today. (Image: News18.com)

The results for class 12 general and other streams will be announced later. To check the GSEB HSC science result, Gujarat Board students must keep their hall tickets ready for quick reference.

Steps to Check GSEB HSC Result 2020

To check the GSEB HSC Science Result 2020, Gujarat Board 12th students must follow the steps laid down below:

Step 1. Log onto the GSEB official website at gseb.org.
Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC Science result.
Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.
Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.

The Gujarat Board had resumed the evaluation process for the GSEB exams in April-mid after being canceled once due to the lockdown. The state board had announced to release the result for both class 10 and class 12 exams by May-end.
  • 13 Mar, 2020 | Chappell-Hadlee Trophy
    AUS vs NZ
    258/7
    50.0 overs
    		 187/10
    41.0 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Mar, 2020 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2 T20I Series
    ZIM vs BAN
    119/7
    20.0 overs
    		 120/1
    15.5 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Mar, 2020 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    IRE vs AFG
    142/8
    20.0 overs
    		 142/7
    20.0 overs
    Ireland tied with Afghanistan (Ireland win Super Over by 1 wicket)
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Mar, 2020 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2 T20I Series
    BAN vs ZIM
    200/3
    20.0 overs
    		 152/10
    19.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Mar, 2020 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    AFG vs IRE
    184/4
    20.0 overs
    		 163/6
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading