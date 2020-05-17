GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Declared Class 12 Science Results Today at gseb.org

Gujarat to Mass Promote School Students | Gujarat education department has decided to promote all students of all schools across boards from Class 1 to 8. The order also applies to all government, grant in aid and self-financed schools affiliated to Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) that will promote students of Class 9 and 11
.
Event Highlights
This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams. Around 6 lakh appeared for GSEB HSC class 12 boards. The students can also check their GSEB 12th Science results at indiaresults.com. The Gujarat Board or the GSEB would soon notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the HSC Science students later, it said.
Qualifying Marks to Clear HSC Exam | A candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ to be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination can clear the HSC exam after subsequent attempts and qualify.
To check the GSEB HSC Science Result 2020, Gujarat Board 12th students must follow the steps laid down below:
Step 1. Log onto the GSEB official website at gseb.org.
Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC Science result.
Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.
Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.
This year, even as most board exams have been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, GSEB conducted all its board exams and GSEB HSC Science results have been released today. The GSEB officially conducts the Higher (secondary) School Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams during the month of March.
Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2020 | The Class 12 Science stream results were released today at 6 am at gseb.org. The Board, however, would release the pass percentage, topper percentage and toppers' name at 8 am today.
The Gujarat Board students can also check their GSEB HSC 12th Science results at indiaresults.com, apart from the official website at gseb.org.
GSEB 12th HSC Science 2020 Results: How to Check Online
Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the result tab
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
GSEB HSC Science Result 2020 Released | The Gujarat Board has declared the GSEB HSC Science result 2020 today. The Gujarat 12th Science Result 2020 released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) online on its official website at gseb.org.
The GSEB HSC Science result 2020 has been declared today. (Image: News18.com)
The results for class 12 general and other streams will be announced later. To check the GSEB HSC science result, Gujarat Board students must keep their hall tickets ready for quick reference.
Steps to Check GSEB HSC Result 2020
The Gujarat Board had resumed the evaluation process for the GSEB exams in April-mid after being canceled once due to the lockdown. The state board had announced to release the result for both class 10 and class 12 exams by May-end.
-
