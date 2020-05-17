GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Declared Class 12 Science Results Today at gseb.org

May 17, 2020 7:42 am (IST)

To check the GSEB HSC Science Result 2020, Gujarat Board 12th students must follow the steps laid down below:

Step 1. Log onto the GSEB official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC Science result.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.

Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.