GSEB SSC Result Declared: Surat Gets Maximum A Grades, 100% Pass

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the class 10 or SSC exam results on June 29. The result is available on the official website, gseb.org . Students can also get their marksheets from their respective schools as well. Over 8.57 lakh students who had registered for GSEB SSC exams have all been declared passed. This is the first time that Gujarat board has got 100 per cent result.

A total of 17,186 students got A1 grade. Of these, 2991 students are from Surat while 2056 from Rajkot followed by Ahmedabad where 1,158 students got A1 grade. An A1 grade is when a student gets marks in 90+ marks. Subject-wise, Sanskrit had the highest number of students scoring A1 grades.

Students can get admissions to class 11 and get their marksheets from their respective schools. Of the total 8.57 lakh students who registered for SSC and now will be taking admissions in class 11, a total of 4,90,482 students are boys and 3,66,722 are girls.

Students of classes 1 to 10 have been promoted to the next class without any exams. Fearing academic gaps, the state government has asked schools to make students study the curriculum of previous classes once again before starting newer classes through a bridge course. Students in classes 1 to 10 from Gujarat-based schools will have to attend a month-long bridge course to revise the concepts studied in their previous classes.

Students usually need to obtain grades D or above to be considered a pass. Those getting grade E needs to appear for compartment exam while students getting grade F to have to repeat their year. However, this year the state has adopted an ‘all pass’ policy.

Out of the 8.57 lakh students, 4.90 lakh are boys and 3.66 lakh are girls. Nearly, 1.85 lakh students have scored C1 grade while 1.72 lakh got C2 and 1.73 lakh got D and 1.50 lakh got B2. One lakh students got B1, 17,186 scored A1 and 57,362 students are given A2.

The GSEB Class 10 examination has been cancelled this year due to the second wave of Covid1-9 and the board has announced a mass promotion for the students. The evaluation of class 10 results is done on the basis of internal assessment and school-level exams.

Out of the 100 marks, 20 marks will be taken from the marks obtained by candidates (out of 50 marks) in Class 9 first term and second term and will be converted to 40 per cent. As many as 30 marks will be considered from marks obtained in the first exams of Class 10 which was held from March 19 to 27, and 10 marks will be taken from the Class 10 unit test (out of 25 marks).

