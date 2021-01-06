GSHS Board Exams 2021: Gujarat Releases Dates For Classes 10, 12 Papers

Gujarat Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHS) is set to announce the schedule for Classes 10 and 12 state board examinations. The exams are likely to begin in mid of May and will be held in pen-and-paper mode. Considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on school studies, GSHS has reduced the Classes 10 and 12 board exam syllabus by 30 percent. The board exam 2021 aspirants can refer to the official website gsebeservice.com.

GSHS Classes 10 and 12 board exams had been scheduled for March but were postponed after the COVID-19 cases rose in the state hampering the school studies. The number of examination centres has also been increased from 60,000 to 75,000 to ensure social distancing inside the exam halls.

GSHS state board exam 2021: Revised exam format

GSHS state board examination 2021 question paper has undergone several changes including the marking scheme and choices.

For Class 12 students, 50 percent of marks will be for the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) to be answered on OMR (optical mark reader) answer sheets and the other half will comprise descriptive questions. For Class 12 general stream and Class 10 students, the objective questions will carry 30 percent marks instead of 20 percent.

The board had earlier directed to reopen the schools from November 23, 2020, but as the COVID-19 cases rose it delayed conducting physical classes until the next academic session.

The states’ board examinations have undergone several changes due to COVID-19 situation. While most of the schools were conducting the online classes throughout 2020, they are now slowly opening in a staggered manner to conduct in-person classes and give practical training to the students.