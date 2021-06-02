GSHSEB Cancels Gujarat Board 12th Exams: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has cancelled the class 12 board examination, announced state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. This came following the Modi government’s decision to cancel the CBSE board exams this year in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The CISCE has also cancelled the class 12 exams.

The Gujarat Board had earlier announced that the class 12 board exams will be held in July 2021 in an offline mode. However, due to the ongoing pandemic situation, only 20 students would be allowed to sit in a class. As many as 6 lakh 83 thousand students had registered for the exam.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board cancels class 12th board examination, says State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/IDXjzPdl1g— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

For the class SSC 10 board exams in Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani had declared that mass promotion will be granted to all the students. He had tweeted on his official Twitter handle, dated May 13, that the decision was taken in view of the current situation. “An important decision was taken today in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state. Considering the current state of transition of corona, the decision to give adequate mass promotion to regular students in Std-10 SSC this year was taken in the core committee meeting held today," he had tweeted. Not just class 10, mass promotion was also granted to class 9 and 11 students as well.

Several state boards including Haryana have also cancelled the exams. The state education minister Kanwar Pal said, “We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education."

