GSHSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th General Result LIVE Updates: Link Activated, Marksheet Soon at gseb.org

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th General Result LIVE Updates: Over 5 lakh students who took the GSEB HSC general stream exams can check their scores at official website, gseb.org.

News18.com | June 04, 2022, 07:29 IST
GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th General Result LIVE Updates: After announcing the results for science stream, the Gujarat Board is all set to declare the results for general stream. Over 5 lakh students who took the GSEB HSC general stream exams can check their scores at official website, gseb.org. The result will be declared at 8 AM. Read More

Key Events

Jun 04, 2022 07:22 IST

Link Activated at website

Link Activated at website

Jun 04, 2022 07:19 IST

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Result: Websites to Check

Students will be able to get their score, download marksheet from official websites –

— gseb.org

— gsebeservice.com

Jun 04, 2022 07:18 IST

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Result: How to get Marksheet

Since the result is being announced in the online mode. Many students are concerned about how they can get the hardcopy of their marksheets. Once the result is declared online, the Gujarat Board will send marksheets to the respective schools. Till then printout of the online marksheet will act as a provisional one.

Jun 04, 2022 07:17 IST

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Result: Know Grading System

Students who secure 91 marks or above will get an A1 grade, followed by an A2 for those who score in the range of 91 to 80 marks. Obtaining marks between 80 to 71 and 70 to 61 will get a student grade B1 and B2, respectively. Students who obtain marks in the 60 to 51 range get C1, 50 to 41 marks holders will get a C2 grade followed D for marks between 40 to 35. Students who get marks below 35 but above 21 get an E1 grade and are made to appear for the compartment exams.

Jun 04, 2022 07:16 IST

GSEB HSC Result: Documents Needed to Check Score

Students will have to keep their admit cards handy to check their scores. To get their marksheets, students will have to write their seat number as mentioned on Gujarat Board HSC hall ticket. To ensure result is available without any hiccup, students might want to keep their admit card ready with them to check marks online.

Jun 04, 2022 07:16 IST

Jun 04, 2022 07:14 IST

Gujarat Board Passing Marks

Students will get grades instead of marks for their class 12 results. To pass the boards, one needs to obtain at least a grade D. Those who get an E or E1 grade will have to appear for an improvement exam. Those who do not get the minimum marks in E2 have to repeat a year.

Jun 04, 2022 07:13 IST

GSEB HSC: How to Check Marks via SMS

Students will also be able to access their GSEB HSC result 2021 via SMS if the official website will become unresponsive. Type GJ12S Seat Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

Jun 04, 2022 07:13 IST

Gujarat Board Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org Step 2: Click on the result link Step 3: Log-in using credentials Step 4: The result will be available, download

Jun 04, 2022 07:11 IST

GSEB HSC Result: Pass Percentage Likely to Dip

After obtaining 100% pass percentage in 2021, Gujarat Board is likely to see a dip in pass percenatge. Usually, about 70 per cent students clear Gujarat Board exams. Overall, 76.29 per cent of students passed Gujarat Board result in 2020, up from 73.27 per cent in 2019.

Jun 04, 2022 07:10 IST

Gujarat Board 12th Result Today

After declaring the result for science and commerce stream, Gujarat Board is announcing the result for class 12 general stream today. The result will be out at 8 am at official website, gseb.org.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC result for general stream is expected to see a dip in pass percentage as last year every student was given the passing marks. This year, Gujarat Board has held exams and it is unlikely that the board will see 100% pass percentage.

To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D. Those candidates who have get E1 or E2 in the subjects will have to appear for improvement exams. In 2021, the pass percentage was at 100% in 2020, as many as 76.29 per cent of students who took the exam had passed it.

