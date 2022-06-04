GSHSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th General Result LIVE Updates: Link Activated, Marksheet Soon at gseb.org

Read more

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC result for general stream is expected to see a dip in pass percentage as last year every student was given the passing marks. This year, Gujarat Board has held exams and it is unlikely that the board will see 100% pass percentage.

To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D. Those candidates who have get E1 or E2 in the subjects will have to appear for improvement exams. In 2021, the pass percentage was at 100% in 2020, as many as 76.29 per cent of students who took the exam had passed it.

