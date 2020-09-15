GTU to Conduct Offline Exams for Final Semester Students From September 21. Click Here for All Details

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) will be conducting offline exams for the final semester students of courses including undergraduate, diploma, and postgraduate. The examination will commence from September 21.

According to a report published in The Times of India, in an official statement the Gujarat Technological University had given time to students to opt for their convenient mode of examination. The timeline for choosing this was from September 3 to September 9. Those students who have not opted for any option will have to give offline exams.

The students who are not present or are unable to submit pre-check trial test on September 15 too will have no option apart from giving the offline examination. The offline MCQ format exam will be conducted from September 21 along with the online Phase-3 exams.

The UGC has issued a guidelines wherein it asked universities to wrap up examinations latest by September 30. Meanwhile, according to a report published in the Ahmedabad Mirror, as many as 8,357 students, including 153 from other countries, will be appearing for the online exam held by the university.

The Gujarat Technological University has conducted two rounds of online examinations till now, in which 46 thousand students have already appeared. A total of 460 students from 17 different states have also appeared. The exam was conducted for courses including undergraduate, diploma, and postgraduate.

It is up to the students to choose from which device they want to give the exam. These devices can include mobile, tablet and laptop, among others.