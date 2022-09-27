Gujarat Allows Out of State Aspirants to Attend NEET PG Counselling, Aspirants Move to HC

The NEET PG counselling across Gujarat medical colleges had started on September 25, by the Admission Committee for Professional Postgraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPPGMEC). The committee, this time, has allowed qualified NEET PG and FMGE candidates from other regions to participate in Gujarat’s counselling process. The decision has left many NEET PG aspirants worried about their future. The students claim that the decision is unfair.

The concerned students approached the Gujarat High Court which heard their case on Monday, September 26. The court has issued a notice to the state government directing a stay on publishing the NEET PG (State) Counselling merit list till the hearing for the case remains in progress, as reported by Edexlive.

Dr Meet Ghonia, a NEET PG aspirant, standing committee member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and health activist, informed the news website that the hearing, on Monday, was brief and deferred to a later date. “A two-judge Bench, headed by the Chief Justice, presided over the hearing. They wanted to understand the matter in depth, so the hearing has been postponed,” Dr Ghonia was quoted as saying.

The first round of NEET PG counselling for admission into medical postgraduate seats in Gujarat was slated to be conducted between September 25 and October 4. Following this, the merit list would have announced for admission to allotted seats till October 8.

However, with the process being challenged in court, it could even be delayed. The counselling process is slated to be conducted in two rounds followed by a mop-up round.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Intern Doctors’ Association staged a protest regarding the issue on September 25. A PG aspirant told Edexlive that the protests were carried out at eight different locations in the state, including Ahmedabad, Valsad, Junagadh, Rajkot, Baroda, Patan, Vadnagar and Bhuj. Approximately 1,000 doctors participated in the protests, with about 100-150 doctors from each location.

