Gujarat Board 12th Science Result Date 2022: GSHSEB Likely to Declare Score in Third Week of May

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat Board is almost done with the evaluation of class 10 generic and class 12 science answer sheets. If reports are to be believed then the class 12 class 12 science result could be expected within two more weeks. Sources in Gujarat Board reveal that the Gujarat class 12 science result are likely to be announced in the third week of May while the class 10 results can be expected in June.

The Gujarat Board class 10 and class 12 exams were conducted from March 28 to April 12. The assessment or checking process for the same began in April. While the assessment process is still going on, it is near completing and would be done within a couple of more days. After checking results are computed.

For Gujarat Board, results will be announced at gseb.org. Since around 8 lakh students in class 10 and about 7 lakh students in class 12 will be checking their result, students can expect the website to go slow. As an alternative, students can check marks at private websites such as indiaresult.com, examresult.net among others.

To pass Gujarat Board exams, students need to obtain at least a grade D. Those who get E grade will have to appear for compartment exam while those who get grade F have to repeat their year. Last year, the Gujarat Boar adopted an all pass policy and gave the grace marks to students. This means, those who could not get the minimum requirement, were given the marks required.

Not just marks, the Gujarat Board gives associating grades to students too. Students who get 91 marks or above are said to have obtained an A1 grade while those in the range of 90 to 81 marks get A2. From 80 to 71 the grade is B1 and 70 to 61 it is B2. For students who obtained marks in the 60 to 51 range the corresponding grade is C1 for 50 to 41 marks holder grade is C2 and 40 to 35 get D. Students who get marks below 35 but above 21 get E1 grade and are made to appear for the compartment. Since this year all have been passed, no compartment exams will be held.

