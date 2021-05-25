Gujarat Board Class 12 Exams in July

The Gujarat Board has announced that the class 12 board exams will be held in July 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, only 20 students will be allowed to sit in a class. As many as 6 lakh 83 thousand students are set to appear for the exam. For GSEB students, a 100 marks exam will be conducted with multiple choice questions for 50 marks and subjective paper for 50 marks. This will be applicable for students who have opted for science stream, however, students appearing for arts stream will have to appear for a 100-marks subjective exam.

Earlier, the Central government and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had asked states to suggest ideas to conduct the board exams this year by May 25. “The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May," Pokhriyal had said after the meeting.

The UP board is expected to hold the state board exams in July while the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh government will take a final decision by the first week of June. On the other hand, the Chhattisgarh Board has released the class 12 exam schedule and exams will be held for selected subjects from June 1 to June 5. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has stated that the it will explore the option of a “non-examination route” for the Maharashtra HSC exam due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to hold class 12 board exams from July 15 to August 26. A review meeting is expected to conducted on June 1. The CBSE has also proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September, according to sources.

